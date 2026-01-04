Game Day Hub: January 4 vs Wenatchee

The Portland Winterhawks return to the Glass Palace tomorrow afternoon for the third and final game of the weekend, hosting the Wenatchee Wild for their second meeting in three days. Puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m.

Last Time Out

The Giants opened the scoring early, as Ty Halaburda struck just 3:43 into the game. Portland answered at 8:22 when Luke Wilfley set up Reed Brown at the back door to tie things up. The Hawks grabbed their first lead shortly after, with Nathan Brown snapping home a wrist shot off a feed from Carter Sotheran, but Vancouver responded with two goals from Cameron Schmidt to take a 3-2 edge into the second period.

Portland pulled even midway through the frame as Nathan Brown banked a shot off Kelton Pyne, before Jakob Oreskovic restored the Giants' lead, sending Vancouver into the third ahead 4-3.

The Hawks found their response at 9:37 of the final period when rookie defenseman Luke Christopherson fired home his first WHL goal to tie the game. With 2:31 remaining on the power play, Cameron Jacobson's point shot was cleaned up by Nathan Brown at the doorstep, completing his first WHL hat trick and sealing a 5-4 Portland victory.

Wild Watch

The Winterhawks and Wild square off tonight in the fifth of six regular-season meetings, with Portland looking to rebound from Friday night, where Wenatchee defeated the Hawks on home ice to earn crucial points in the Western Conference standings. Wenatchee enters the night with a 14-21-1-1 record and is coming off a 6-0 loss in Everett last night.

Milestone Moment

Winterhawks forward Nathan Brown recorded his first career WHL hat trick on Saturday night, leading Portland to a thrilling 5-4 victory over the Vancouver Giants at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The 19-year-old capped his three-goal performance with the game-winner late in the third period, helping the Hawks complete a comeback win on home ice.

Through the performance, Brown improved his season totals to 23 points (11G, 12A), ranking him sixth on the team in scoring, and continuing a strong stretch of play as the season hits its midpoint.

