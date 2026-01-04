Oil Kings Welcome Thunderbirds for Annual Meeting

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings put their four-game winning streak on the line this afternoon as they host the Seattle Thunderbirds for their biennial visit to Rogers Place.

The Oil Kings are coming off a 5-1 win over the Red Deer Rebels on New Year's Day, improving their record to 25-7-3-1 as they sit third in the WHL's Eastern Conference. The Oil Kings are also second in the Central Division, five points back of division leading Medicine Hat, but with two games in hand.

During Edmonton's four-game winning streak, they've outscored their opponents 20-6 and the top line of Miroslav Holinka, Gavin Hodnett, and Lukas Sawchyn have combined for 25 points.

Their opponents, the Thunderbirds are on game number two of their five-game trip through the Central Division. Last night, the Thunderbirds lost 5-3 to the Rebels, their third loss in a row. They currently sit in 11th in the Western Conference with a 14-16-2-2 record and are six points back of the eighth and final playoff spot.

The last time the Oil Kings and Thunderbirds met, Edmonton took a 5-4 shootout win in Seattle back in November 2024. Miroslav Holinka had two goals in that game. Meanwhile, the two clubs last met in Edmonton on October 22, 2023. Seattle won that game 6-2 and in the Thunderbirds lineup was Oil King Gracyn Sawchyn, who is currently in the American Hockey League with the Charlotte Checkers. He was traded to Edmonton in December of 2023.

The two clubs also met in the 2022 WHL Championship in which the Oil Kings won in six games.

Puck drop from Rogers Place on Sunday is 4 p.m.







