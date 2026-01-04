Preview: Americans at Royals - January 4, 2026

Published on January 4, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans carried their winning streak into the New Year, claiming their seventh victory in a row with a 4-1 win over the Victoria Royals last night. Xavier Wendt was brilliant again, finishing with 42 saves in the win. Carter Kingerski scored his first career WHL goal while his linemate Crew Martinson scored twice and added an assist. Connor Dale sealed the win with an empty-net goal.

VS VICTORIA: Tonight is the third of four meetings between the Americans and Royals this season. Tri-City now holds a 2-0 season series lead after last night's 4-1 victory. The final meeting of the season comes six weeks from now when the Royals visit the Toyota Center on February 24.

Team Comparison

Tri-City Americans Victoria Royals

Record: 20-13-2-0 Record: 15-13-5-3

Conference Ranking: 5th Conference Ranking: 9th

Goals for: 102 Goals for: 120

Goals Against: 107 Goals Against: 124

Power Play: 17.1% (18/105) Power Play: 23.9% (32/134)

Penalty Kill: 76.1% (86/113) Penalty Kill: 78.7% (85/108)

Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:

Savin Virk (17-21-38) Roan Woodward (22-15-37)

Connor Dale (14-22-36) Hayden Moore (12-23-35)

Gavin Garland (10-21-31) Timofei Runsto (7-23-30)

