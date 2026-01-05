Americans win streak ends with 5-1 loss to Royals

Published on January 4, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Tri-City Americans (20-14-2-0) saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end with a 5-1 loss to the Victoria Royals (16-13-5-3) 4-1 Sunday afternoon.

Just like Saturday night, the first goal of the game was scored 11:05 into the first period, but it was the Royals scoring first. Landon Young had the puck at the right point in the Tri-City zone and floated the puck on net.

Jacob Schwartz was skating through the slot and was able to get his stick on the puck, deflecting it over the glove hand of Ryan Grout to give Victoria a 1-0 lead. They would carry that lead into the intermission with the shots 8-7 in their favor.

Early in the second the Americans tied the game. After Gavin Garland stole the puck behind the Royals net, he swung it in front for Savin Virk. Virk was denied on his initial shot but was able to bank the rebound off Ethan Eskit and in, tying the game 4:18 into the middle frame. Garland and Jaxen Adam picked up assists on the goal as Garland extended his point streak to nine games.

The game didn't stay tied for long, however, as the Royals responded three minutes later. After a shot off the rush missed the net, it bounced off the end wall and landed at the side of the goal where Hayden Moore was able to jam it in, putting Victoria ahead 2-1.

The second period of Sunday's game was much more even between the two teams after Saturday's game which saw the Royals outshoot Tri-City 20-7 in the middle frame. The Americans outshot Victoria 9-7 in the second period on Sunday but trailed 2-1 heading into the intermission.

Victoria added to their lead early in the third period. After Grout made the save on a shot off the rush, the rebound sat a few feet in front of the crease. Nobody was able to reach it for the Americans, and Moore raced in and fired a shot off the post.

The rebound sat to the glove side of Grout and Roan Woodward was able to jump on it, pushing Victoria's lead to 3-1 just 2:41 into the third.

Tri-City went to the penalty kill for the first time halfway through the final period, and Victoria added an insurance marker as Moore's shot from the slot deflected off an Americans defenseman and in to extend the lead to 4-1.

Heath Nelson rounded out the scoring two minutes later as the Americans lost for the first time since December 12.

The Americans look to start a new winning streak on Wednesday when they meet the Kelowna Rockets (17-14-3-2).







