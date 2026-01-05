Hawks Earn a Point, Fall in Overtime to Wild

Published on January 4, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Sam Spehar, Jordan Duguay, and Carter Sotheran found the back of the net as Portland earned a hard-fought point in an overtime loss to the Wild on Sunday.

Game #39: Portland (3) vs. Wenatchee (4) OT

SOG: POR (30) - WEN (29)

PP: POR (0/3) - WEN (1/4)

Saves: Chase (25) - Tvrznik (27)

SCORING:

WEN - Mathias Siliban (4) from Riley Bassen and Blake Vannek

POR - Sam Spehar (8) from Will McLaughlin and Nathan Free

POR - Jordan Duguay (13) from Alex Weiermair

WEN - Alexandre Andre (1) from Rui Han and Boston Tait

POR - Carter Sotheran (6) from Alex Weiermair and Jordan Duguay

WEN - Riley Bassen (2) from Nolan Caffrey and Boston Tait (power play)

WEN - Josh Toll (2) from Riley Bassen

GAME SUMMARY:

Wenatchee struck first just 3:38 into the opening frame, as rookie winger Mathias Siliban buried his fourth goal of the season to give the Wild an early edge. Portland settled in as the period wore on, and a point shot from defenceman Will McLaughlin bounced into the slot, where Sam Spehar finished it off with a slick backhand move to pull the Hawks even at one heading into the first intermission.

Portland grabbed its first lead early in the second, as Alex Weiermair toe-dragged into the slot and threaded a pass to Jordan Duguay, who backhanded it past Tobias Tvrznik. After 16 minutes of tight-checking hockey, Wenatchee answered to knot the game at two. But with just 25 seconds remaining in the period, captain Ryan Miller created traffic at the top of the crease, allowing Carter Sotheran to skate in uncontested from the left circle and snap home a wrist shot to send the Hawks into the final frame with a 3-2 advantage.

The Wild responded once again, as Riley Bassen converted on the power play 2:29 into the third to tie the contest. Physical play and strong goaltending dominated the remainder of regulation, and the game headed to overtime deadlocked at three. Just 19 seconds into extra time, Josh Toll scored his second of the season to seal the decision for Wenatchee, as Portland fell 4-3 in overtime.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks welcome the Kelowna Rockets for a double-header at the Glass Palace, opening Friday at 7:00 p.m. on Pride Night before returning Saturday at 6:00 p.m. for another 50 Years of Hawkey celebration, featuring the unveiling of numbers 30-21 of the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time, presented by KOIN.

Reminder, you can watch all Portland Winterhawks games on Victory+ for free all season long! Click here to visit the Winterhawks hub or download the Victory+ app on your smartphone or connected device.

The Portland Winterhawks are commemorating 50 Years of Hawkey this season with a year-long tribute to the team's rich history and legendary players. As part of the celebration, the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time will be unveiled throughout the season-starting with an alphabetical reveal on October 25, and culminating in the announcement of the Top 10 on March 7, 2026. Fans can look forward to special events, tributes, and a season full of memories honoring five decades of Winterhawks hockey.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.