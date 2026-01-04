Vees Announce Ugly Blazer Night

PENTICTON, BC - The Penticton Vees announced today Ugly Blazer Night presented by Edward Jones on Friday, Jan. 9 when the Vees host the Kamloops Blazers. Puck drop is 7:00PM.

Fans are encouraged to wear their ugliest blazer to the game. There will be a contest for Ugliest Blazer with the winner receiving two club seats for a future game along with dinner at the Vault courtesy of Edward Jones.

The top 10 ugliest Blazers will be selected to participate in the contest, and the fans will determine the winner by applause.

"We are excited to be a part of this fun event and encourage Vees fans to dust off their dated blazers, have some fun with it. We are hoping to see some nostalgia and creativity in the SOEC Friday night." said Jared Kubbernus, Financial Advisor with Edward Jones Penticton.

Penticton and Kamloops face off on Ugly Blazer night for the fourth time this season with 24 total goals scored in the three games they've played this year. Bring the whole family for what is sure to be an action-packed game on Jan. 9!

Tickets:

Get your tickets now at valleyfirsttix.com!

Adults - $26.00 + GST

Youth (ages 13-18) - $10.00 + GST

Local Children (ages 12 & under) - FREE*

Out of Town Children (ages 12 & under) - $10.00 + GST

Club Seating - $32.00 + GST

Free local children's tickets and discounted youth are courtesy of Peters Bros Construction.

*Free tickets for local children are available in person only at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.







