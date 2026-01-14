Preview: Americans at Hitmen - January 14, 2026

LAST GAME: The Americans exploded for five goals in the third period, coming from behind to beat the Moose Jaw Warriors 7-3 on Saturday. Jakub Vanecek and Jaxen Adam both scored twice while Cruz Pavao recorded his first career four-point game with a goal and three assists. The win was the third time this season Tri-City has won when trailing after 40 minutes.

VS CALGARY: Tonight is the only meeting of the season between the Americans and Hitmen. Last season Tri-City battled back from a 3-1 deficit to beat Calgary 6-5 in overtime at the Toyota Center, the last win in their 12-game winning streak which ran from October 12 to November 11. Tri-City's last appearance at the Scotiabank Saddledome was a 6-4 loss on January 14, 2024. The Americans are 4-7 with one tie in all their regular season visits to Calgary since the 1999-2000 season.

Team Comparison

Tri-City Americans Calgary Hitmen

Record: 21-15-3-0 Record: 21-10-5-1

Conference Ranking: 4th Conference Ranking: 4th

Goals for: 119 Goals for: 139

Goals Against: 125 Goals Against: 112

Power Play: 17.6% (21/119) Power Play: 29.9% (41/137)

Penalty Kill: 76.8% (96/125) Penalty Kill: 81.6% (93/114)

Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:

Savin Virk (19-22-41) Kale Dach (22-25-47)

Connor Dale (16-23-39) Julien Maze (20-23-43)

Gavin Garland (10-23-33) Andrei Molgachev (14-15-29)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App







