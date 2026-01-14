Game Preview: Game 41 at Oil Kings

Published on January 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the fourth of eight matchups this season against the two central division clubs. Medicine Hat has a record of 1-1-0-1 against Edmonton so far this season, with their lone win coming in Co-op Place on October 8th, 2025. Jonas Woo (3G, 2A) and Kadon McCann (1G, 4A) lead the team with five points each against the Oil Kings this season. Jordan Switzer has started all games against Edmonton this season for the Tigers.

2025-26 Season Series:

Edmonton 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Nov 7 2025) SO Edmonton 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Oct 8 2025)

Medicine Hat 1 @ Edmonton 6 (Nov 1 2025)

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 5 @ Edmonton 3 (Feb 23 2025) Medicine Hat 2 @ Edmonton 3 (Nov 22 2024)

Edmonton 5 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Feb 21 2025) Medicine Hat 2 @ Edmonton 1 (Nov 13 2024)

Medicine Hat 6 @ Edmonton 1 (Jan 11 2025) Edmonton 4 @ Medicine Hat 2 (Nov 8 2024)

Edmonton 7 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Dec 7 2024) Edmonton 2 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Sep 21 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Edmonton

29-6-3-2 29-7-3-1

Central - 1st Central - 2nd

East - 1st East - 3rd

League - 2nd League - 4th

Home - 16-1-1-1 Home - 12-2-2-1

Away - 13-5-2-1 Away - 17-5-1-0

Last 10 - 10-0-0-0 Last 10 - 8-1-1-0

Streak - W17 Streak - W8

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Edmonton

47-17-3-1 37-27-2-2

Central - 1st Central - 4th

East - 1st East - 7th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 21-12-0-1

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 16-15-2-1

Special Teams:

Medicine Hat Edmonton

Power Play: 32.6% (2nd) Power Play: 21.1% (16th)

Penalty Kill: 80.6% (5th) Penalty Kill: 82.7% (2nd)

Previous Game: The Tigers beat their highway 3 rivals 7-4 on Saturday, January 10th in Co-op Place to tie their franchise record for longest win-streak at 17 games. Jonas Woo (1G, 3A) led the team with four points. All seven Tigers goals came from different goal scorers, including Liam Ruck, Dayton Reschny, Luke Cozens, Jonas Woo, Kade Stengrim, Bryce Pickford and Andrew Basha. Bryce Pickford tied the WHL internet-era record for goals by a defenceman in a season with his 32nd goal of the year. Jordan Switzer was in net for the Tigers, stopping 17 of 21 shots faced.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Bryce Pickford (60) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.59)

Goals - Bryce Pickford (32) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.899)

Assists - Markus Ruck (46) Wins - Jordan Switzer (19)

PIMs - Cam Parr (71) Shutouts - Carter Casey & Jordan Switzer (1)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+51)

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Bryce Pickford - 60 (T-3rd)

Liam Ruck - 58 (5th)

Jonas Woo - 56 (7th)

Markus Ruck - 55 (8th)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 32 (1st)

Assists Markus Ruck - 46 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 36 (T-5th)

Jonas Woo - 36 (T-5th)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 15 (1st)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 27 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 17 (T-4th)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-4th)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 7 (T-1st)

First Goals Liam Ruck - 4 (T-5th)

Insurance Goals Bryce Pickford - 4 (T-2nd)

Liam Ruck - 3 (T-10th)

Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 71 (7th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +51 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - +47 (2nd)

Noah Davidson - +28 (T-10th)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.59 (T-6th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 19 (1st)

Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-10th)

Jordan Switzer - 1 (T-10th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Bryce Pickford 15 Game Point Streak - 36 Points

Jonas Woo 15 Game Point Streak - 33 Points

Liam Ruck 13 Game Point Streak - 32 Points

Kade Stengrim 6 Game Point Streak - 8 Points

Andrew Basha 4 Game Point Streak - 8 Points

Markus Ruck 3 Game Point Streak - 6 Points

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Gavin Kor 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Liam Ruck 9 Game Goal Streak - 11 Goals

Bryce Pickford 2 Game Goal Streak - 4 Goals

Kade Stengrim 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals

Medicine Hat Tigers 17 Game Win Streak

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Ethan Neutens 50 Career Points 48 Career Points

Liam Ruck 50 Career Goals 48 Career Goals

Riley Steen 50 Career Games Played 49 Career Games Played

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha

U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Yukon (1) Luke Cozens

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):

Ranking Player

#26 Liam Ruck

#31 Markus Ruck

#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov

#188 Riley Steen

#215 Kadon McCann

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):

Ranking Player

#12 Carter Casey

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

VS Lethbridge Hurricanes 7-4 W VS Edmonton - Fri. Jan 16 7:00PM (MST)

VS Seattle Thunderbirds 8-3 W VS Prince Albert - Sat. Jan 17 7:00PM (MST)

@ Moose Jaw Warriors 5-1 W VS Calgary - Tue. Jan 20 7:00PM (MST)

VS Moose Jaw Warriors 6-3 W @ Saskatoon - Fri. Jan 23 7:00PM (ST)

@ Red Deer Rebels 8-0 W @ Prince Albert - Sat. Jan 24 7:00PM (ST)







Western Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.