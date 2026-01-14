Game Preview: Game 41 at Oil Kings
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the fourth of eight matchups this season against the two central division clubs. Medicine Hat has a record of 1-1-0-1 against Edmonton so far this season, with their lone win coming in Co-op Place on October 8th, 2025. Jonas Woo (3G, 2A) and Kadon McCann (1G, 4A) lead the team with five points each against the Oil Kings this season. Jordan Switzer has started all games against Edmonton this season for the Tigers.
2025-26 Season Series:
Edmonton 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Nov 7 2025) SO Edmonton 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Oct 8 2025)
Medicine Hat 1 @ Edmonton 6 (Nov 1 2025)
2024-25 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 5 @ Edmonton 3 (Feb 23 2025) Medicine Hat 2 @ Edmonton 3 (Nov 22 2024)
Edmonton 5 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Feb 21 2025) Medicine Hat 2 @ Edmonton 1 (Nov 13 2024)
Medicine Hat 6 @ Edmonton 1 (Jan 11 2025) Edmonton 4 @ Medicine Hat 2 (Nov 8 2024)
Edmonton 7 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Dec 7 2024) Edmonton 2 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Sep 21 2024)
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Edmonton
29-6-3-2 29-7-3-1
Central - 1st Central - 2nd
East - 1st East - 3rd
League - 2nd League - 4th
Home - 16-1-1-1 Home - 12-2-2-1
Away - 13-5-2-1 Away - 17-5-1-0
Last 10 - 10-0-0-0 Last 10 - 8-1-1-0
Streak - W17 Streak - W8
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Edmonton
47-17-3-1 37-27-2-2
Central - 1st Central - 4th
East - 1st East - 7th
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 21-12-0-1
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 16-15-2-1
Special Teams:
Medicine Hat Edmonton
Power Play: 32.6% (2nd) Power Play: 21.1% (16th)
Penalty Kill: 80.6% (5th) Penalty Kill: 82.7% (2nd)
Previous Game: The Tigers beat their highway 3 rivals 7-4 on Saturday, January 10th in Co-op Place to tie their franchise record for longest win-streak at 17 games. Jonas Woo (1G, 3A) led the team with four points. All seven Tigers goals came from different goal scorers, including Liam Ruck, Dayton Reschny, Luke Cozens, Jonas Woo, Kade Stengrim, Bryce Pickford and Andrew Basha. Bryce Pickford tied the WHL internet-era record for goals by a defenceman in a season with his 32nd goal of the year. Jordan Switzer was in net for the Tigers, stopping 17 of 21 shots faced.
2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Bryce Pickford (60) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.59)
Goals - Bryce Pickford (32) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.899)
Assists - Markus Ruck (46) Wins - Jordan Switzer (19)
PIMs - Cam Parr (71) Shutouts - Carter Casey & Jordan Switzer (1)
Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+51)
League Top 10s:
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Bryce Pickford - 60 (T-3rd)
Liam Ruck - 58 (5th)
Jonas Woo - 56 (7th)
Markus Ruck - 55 (8th)
Goals Bryce Pickford - 32 (1st)
Assists Markus Ruck - 46 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 36 (T-5th)
Jonas Woo - 36 (T-5th)
Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 15 (1st)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 27 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 17 (T-4th)
Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-4th)
Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 7 (T-1st)
First Goals Liam Ruck - 4 (T-5th)
Insurance Goals Bryce Pickford - 4 (T-2nd)
Liam Ruck - 3 (T-10th)
Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 71 (7th)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +51 (1st)
Bryce Pickford - +47 (2nd)
Noah Davidson - +28 (T-10th)
Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.59 (T-6th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 19 (1st)
Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-10th)
Jordan Switzer - 1 (T-10th)
Roaring Runs:
Player Name Streak
Bryce Pickford 15 Game Point Streak - 36 Points
Jonas Woo 15 Game Point Streak - 33 Points
Liam Ruck 13 Game Point Streak - 32 Points
Kade Stengrim 6 Game Point Streak - 8 Points
Andrew Basha 4 Game Point Streak - 8 Points
Markus Ruck 3 Game Point Streak - 6 Points
Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points
Gavin Kor 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points
Liam Ruck 9 Game Goal Streak - 11 Goals
Bryce Pickford 2 Game Goal Streak - 4 Goals
Kade Stengrim 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals
Medicine Hat Tigers 17 Game Win Streak
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Ethan Neutens 50 Career Points 48 Career Points
Liam Ruck 50 Career Goals 48 Career Goals
Riley Steen 50 Career Games Played 49 Career Games Played
Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders
2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha
2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen
Geographical Breakdown:
Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha
U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey
British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen
Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo
Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen
Yukon (1) Luke Cozens
Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny
Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov
NHL Drafted Players:
NHL Team Player Drafted
Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall
Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall
Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall
Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall
Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):
Ranking Player
#26 Liam Ruck
#31 Markus Ruck
#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov
#188 Riley Steen
#215 Kadon McCann
Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):
Ranking Player
#12 Carter Casey
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
VS Lethbridge Hurricanes 7-4 W VS Edmonton - Fri. Jan 16 7:00PM (MST)
VS Seattle Thunderbirds 8-3 W VS Prince Albert - Sat. Jan 17 7:00PM (MST)
@ Moose Jaw Warriors 5-1 W VS Calgary - Tue. Jan 20 7:00PM (MST)
VS Moose Jaw Warriors 6-3 W @ Saskatoon - Fri. Jan 23 7:00PM (ST)
@ Red Deer Rebels 8-0 W @ Prince Albert - Sat. Jan 24 7:00PM (ST)
