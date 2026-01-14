Second Period Explosion Pushes Winterhawks Past Warriors

PORTLAND, Ore. - A second-period explosion pushed the Winterhawks to victory over the Warriors on Tuesday night.

At the midway point of the first period, Portland got on the board with a goal from Ben Miller. The Warriors had their first chance on the power play just over two minutes later, following a hooking call to Portland's Jake Gustafson.

Once back at even strength, Riley Thorpe was called for tripping, and the Warriors landed on the penalty kill. Quickly after killing the penalty, the Warriors landed back on the penalty kill following a high-sticking call to Ethan Semeniuk. Casey Brown was called for tripping with 12 seconds remaining in their second penalty kill, and the team headed into the first intermission down a goal with 13 seconds left on their third penalty kill of the game.

Portland got off to an early start with two goals from Carsyn Dyck. The Warriors were able to kill off another penalty before the teams landed on four-on-four following roughing calls to Dominik Pavlik and Max Pšenička. Back at even strength, the Warriors landed back on their fifth penalty kill of the evening. This time, the team could not fend off the Winterhawks' power play, and the Winterhawks took a four-goal lead into the final intermission.

Early in the final frame, the Warriors landed back on the penalty kill. Following a goalie interference call to the Winterhawks while on the power play, the teams landed at four-on-four before the Warriors headed onto the power play. Neither team could capitalize on their opportunities, and play continued at even strength, separated by four goals.

The Warriors had one further opportunity on the power play midway through the final frame, but couldn't get the puck past the Winterhawks' goalie.

After a scrum drew a crowd late in the third period, Landen McFadden's and Brady Ness' nights came to a close, and the teams played four-on-four. Jordan Duguay sent home the Winterhawks' fifth goal of the night with less than two minutes to play in the period. In the final moments, the Warriors pressured, but again, Ondrej Štěbeták stood strong for the Winterhawks and handed the Warriors their second loss of the US division road trip.

The Warriors went zero for three on the power play and five for six on the penalty kill. Chase Wutzke made 49 saves on 54 shots. Across the ice, Ondrej Štěbeták made 26 saves on 26 shots.

The Warriors are back in action tomorrow night against the Everett Silvertips. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:05 pm in Saskatchewan. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+.







