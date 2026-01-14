Ben Miller Nets First WHL Goal, Štěbeták Earns First Career Shutout as Hawks Blank Warriors

Published on January 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Ben Miller scored his first WHL goal, Carsyn Dyck notched a pair, and Ondrej Štěbeták earned his first career shutout in a 5-0 Hawks victory.

Game #42: Portland (5) vs. Moose Jaw (0)

SOG: POR (54) - MJ (26)

PP: POR (1/6) - MJ (0/3)

Saves: Štěbeták (26) - Wutzke (49)

SCORING:

POR - Ben Miller (1) from Kyle McDonough and Nike Tsakumis

POR - Carsyn Dyck (4) from Kyle McDonough and Max Pšenička

POR - Carsyn Dyck (5) from Max Pšenička and Kyle McDonough

POR - Alex Weiermair (23) from Nathan Free and Jordan Duguay (power play)

POR - Jordan Duguay (14) from Luke Wilfley

GAME SUMMARY:

The Hawks came out swinging on Tuesday night and never looked back. Portland opened the scoring at 10:10 of the first period as Niko Tsakumis, skating in his first game in Winterhawks colors, carried the puck into the offensive zone and found Kyle McDonough on the left side. McDonough centered to Ben Miller, who beat the goaltender five-hole for his first career WHL goal.

Portland kept its foot on the gas in the second period. McDonough fired a shot off the end boards that kicked back to Carsyn Dyck at the doorstep, and Dyck buried his first of the night to double the lead. Just over four minutes later, Dyck struck again when a shot from the slot by Utah Mammoth prospect Max Pšenička bounced out front, allowing Dyck to pounce on the rebound and make it 3-0. The Hawks extended the lead to four at 16:38, as Nathan Free caused havoc at the net front before the puck fell to Alex Weiermair, who cleaned it up for his team-leading 23rd goal, his fifth on the power play.

Portland sealed the victory late in the third when Luke Wilfley delivered a no-look centering pass from below the goal line to Jordan Duguay at the top of the crease. Duguay finished with a smooth forehand-backhand move to make it 5-0 with 66 seconds remaining. Ondrej Štěbeták stopped all 26 shots he faced to earn his first career WHL shutout.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks hit the road this weekend for a pair of U.S. Division matchups, visiting the Wenatchee Wild on Friday at 7:00 p.m. and the Seattle Thunderbirds on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

Reminder, you can watch all Portland Winterhawks games on Victory+ for free all season long! Click here to visit the Winterhawks hub or download the Victory+ app on your smartphone or connected device.

The Portland Winterhawks are commemorating 50 Years of Hawkey this season with a year-long tribute to the team's rich history and legendary players. As part of the celebration, the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time will be unveiled throughout the season-starting with an alphabetical reveal on October 25, and culminating in the announcement of the Top 10 on March 7, 2026. Fans can look forward to special events, tributes, and a season full of memories honoring five decades of Winterhawks hockey.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.