Oil Kings and Tigers Clash as Central Division Leaders

Published on January 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The cream of the crop in the Central Division faces off tonight in Edmonton as the Oil Kings host the Medicine Hat Tigers.

The Oil Kings and Tigers head into tonight's contest with near identical records through 40 games this season. Edmonton is 29-7-3-1, while the Tigers are 29-6-3-2, that means the Oil Kings are just one point back of the Tigers for top spot in thee division, and top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Both clubs are also on lengthy winning streaks with the Oil Kings on an eight-game win streak after a 3-0-0-0 trip through Sasaktchewan last week. Medicine Hat has won 17 in a row dating back to late November.

It's been a while since the two rivals have met as they recently battled in Medicine Hat on November 7, an Oil Kings 4-3 shootout win. Edmonton is 2-1-0-0 against the Tigers this season and are led offensively in the season series by Miroslav Holinka and Landon Hanson who each have five points in three games. The clubs will still meet four more times after tonight.

Both teams also look a little bit different since the WHL's Trade Deadline as Medicine Hat added forward Luke Cozens from Lethbridge. Edmonton meanwhile added defencemen Carter Sotheran and Austin Zemlak in the days leading up to the deadline, as well as forwards Aaron Obobaifo and Jaxon Fuder (both have yet to debut due to injury).

A new team could be atop the WHL's Central Division tonight, but it might be short lived as the Oil Kings and Tigers will meet again on Friday in Medicine Hat.

Puck drop from Rogers Place tonight is at 7 p.m. for another Wiener Wednesday.







