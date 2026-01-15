Oil Kings Fall in Shootout in Spirited Affair with Tigers

Published on January 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings dropped a close contest with the Medicine Hat Tigers on Wednesday night at Rogers Place by a 3-2 score in the shootout.

Edmonton dominated for a large portion of the game, outshooting the Tigers 18-7 in the first, 14-2 in the second, and 39-23 overall in the hockey game.

The Oil Kings also scored early in the game, about five minutes in, courtesy of Landon Hanson who used some patience and fired a shot home passed Tigers netminder Jordan Switzer. Kad Stengrim would respond for the Tigers a couple minutes later, but Edmonton still seemed to have the advantage through the first as Kayden Stroeder restored the Oil Kings lead at the 12:52 mark of the first.

The game remained like that for most of the second period, but after a long injury delay, the game resumed late in the second. Jonas Woo would score shorthanded for the Tigers to tie the game. That led to a back and forth third period that saw both teams have chances to retake the lead, but both goaltenders stood tall, including Ethan Simcoe who made 10 saves in the third.

That led to overtime where both teams had chances, including a shorthanded chance for Edmonton in the dying moments of the extra frame. Neither team scored in overtime, leading to the shootout where Lukas Sawchyn scored for Edmonton to begin, before Medicine Hat scored twice from Noah Davidson and Andrew Basha. Miroslav Holinka and Gavin Hodnett both did not score for Edmonton.

The Oil Kings eight game winning streak was snapped as part of the loss, but the team has still earned points in 10 straight games.

Edmonton will visit Medicine Hat on Friday.







