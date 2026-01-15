Evanoff Learning During First Year Coaching

Published on January 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - Warriors' alum Adam Evanoff has hung up the skates and is now the goaltending coach with the Moose Jaw Warriors.

In four WHL seasons split between the Moose Jaw Warriors and the Victoria Royals, Evanoff appeared in 117 games, posting a career record of 49-50-8-3, a goals against average of 3.26, and a save percentage of .902.

After his time in the WHL came to a close, Evanoff attended the University of Regina, where he was a goaltender for the U of R men's Cougars for three seasons while also studying sport and recreation management.

During his schooling, he also connected with Matt Weninger, who allowed Evanoff to shadow some on-ice sessions. After Weninger was hired by the Lethbridge Hurricanes last summer, Evanoff said that Warriors' General Manager Jason Ripplinger offered him an interview to become the goalie coach.

"I care a lot, [even now my goal is] just be better every day, just like when I was playing," said Evanoff. "I know [the fans] are supportive, and if you work hard, they're going to appreciate it... I tell the goalies the same thing... If you're working hard, usually you get the result you want."

In addition to working with the team's current goaltenders, Chase Wutzke and Kyle Jones, Evanoff also works remotely with the Warriors' goaltending prospects, Cade Mitchell and Dylan Mingo.

"We do video with their [club] games monthly," said Evanoff. "Both of them are students of the game, and they love to watch [hockey]."

Dylan Mingo made his first WHL appearance in early January, entering the game in relief of Kyle Jones, where he stopped 24 of 26 shots for a save percentage of .923.

With so many learning opportunities already this season, Evanoff says he is trying to focus on the opportunities at hand.

"I just want to stay in the moment," said Evanoff. "The goal is to win a championship here... I want to make it happen again."

The Warriors continue their road trip through the United States this weekend with games on Friday in Seattle and Saturday in Spokane. Follow along with the action on the road on Country 100 or watch for free on Victory+.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.