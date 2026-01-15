Broncos Fall 7-0 to Pats in Regina

The Swift Current Broncos fell 7-0 to the Regina Pats on Wednesday night at the Brandt Centre in the fourth meeting of the season between the two teams.

The opening period was evenly played, with both teams generating chances early. Regina opened the scoring at 5:12 when Keets Fawcett converted on a two-on-zero rush, assisted by Caden Brown. The Broncos had two power-play opportunities in the first period but were unable to score, and the game remained 1-0 after 20 minutes.

Regina built on its lead early in the second period when Ellis Mieyette scored at 1:14. Cohen Klassen added another at 7:49 to make it 3-0. The Broncos continued to generate shots and offensive pressure at times but were unable to beat the Pats' goaltender through two periods.

The Pats extended their lead early in the third period with a power-play goal by Ruslan Karimov at 0:25. Regina added three more goals in the final frame to close out the scoring. Regina finished with a 31-22 edge in shots on goal, including a 14-6 advantage in the third period. The Broncos went 0-for-5 on the power play, while Regina was 1-for-1, and faceoffs were nearly even with Regina winning 27-26

Archer Cooke started in goal for the Broncos and stopped 14 of 18 shots. Aiden Eskit entered the game in relief and made 10 saves on 13 shots. With the loss, the Broncos' record moves to 9-29-3-0. Their next game is Friday, January 16, in Saskatoon against the Blades.







