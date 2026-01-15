Americans' comeback effort falls short in shootout loss to Calgary

Published on January 15, 2026

Tri-City Americans News Release







Calgary, AB. - The Tri-City Americans (21-15-3-1) battled back to take the lead after trailing heading into the third period, but the Calgary Hitmen (22-10-5-1) tied the game before winning a marathon eight-round shootout at the Scotiabank Saddledome Wednesday night.

Tri-City had some jump early in the game, taking a 4-1 advantage on the shot clock before Calgary pushed back, firing seven straight shots on Xavier Wendt.

The Americans' best scoring chance of the opening period came off the stick of Connor Dale, taking a breakaway pass before being denied by Eric Tu when he pulled the puck to his backhand.

Calgary opened the scoring late in the period. Landon Amrhein was able to skate into the slot and snapped a wrist shot over the glove of Wendt with 4:10 remaining in the opening frame.

Tri-City killed off a penalty in the final minute of the period, heading into the intermission down 1-0 with the Hitmen leading 14-8 on the shot clock.

After Wendt made a key stop in the opening 30 seconds of the middle frame, the Americans tied the game. Dale skated down the right wing into the Calgary zone and got all the way down to the goal line.

Holding onto the puck for an extra second, Dale floated a backhand pass across the crease and Jake Gudelj was able to tap it in, tying the game with his fifth of the season just 1:26 into the period.

Tri-City did a good job of limited Calgary's chances in the second period as they were held to just six shots on goal compare to 14 in the opening frame. The score remained tied until late in the period when the Hitmen took advantage of a turnover.

The Americans had control of the puck along the boards in their own zone, but Andrei Molgachev poked it off the stick of David Krcal. It then came to Julien Maze who skated down the right faceoff circle before quickly sending a shot through the five hole of Wendt to restore Calgary's lead with 4:22 left in the period.

Tri-City went to their first power play of the game 40 seconds later but weren't able to tie the game as they went into the second intermission down 2-1. Shots were tied at 20 apiece.

Much like their game on Saturday, the Americans came out flying in the third period and tied the game again. After Cash Koch was denied off the rush, the rebound went right up the slot to Gavin Garland who slammed it home, tying the game playing in his hometown for the first time. The goal came 3:57 into the third.

Tri-City continued to control the pace of play, eventually taking the lead. Koch took a drop pass from Garland in the Calgary zone and let go a wicked backhand shot over the blocker of Tu from the right circle, putting the Americans head 3-2 with 8:32 left in regulation.

Calgary was able to finally dig their heels in and respond. After winning a board battle in the Tri-City zone, Amrhein gathered the puck in the corner and fed it in front for Molgachev.

Molgachev made a move to get to the front of net before snapping a shot past the blocker of Wendt, tying the game with 4:57 to go.

Tri-City were on their heels for a few minutes following the goal, but were able to keep the game tied and get it into overtime, securing a very valuable point.

In overtime, Calgary had control of the puck for most of the opening four minutes before Blake Vanek was charged with a high sticking penalty, giving the Americans an excellent chance to win the game.

Despite having the puck in the Calgary zone for the entirety of the 55 seconds remaining in overtime at the time of the call, Tri-City was not able to score as the game went to a shootout.

Molgachev and Cruz Pavao each scored in round one of the shootout, before the next 14 shooters were denied by Wendt and Tu. Tri-City had five consecutive chances to win the game, but Tu denied each one of them.

Vanek then scored in round eight to put Calgary ahead, and Crew Martinson fired a shot just wide of the net as Calgary won 4-3.

The Americans continue their Central Division swing with a stop against the Red Deer Rebels (14-21-2-2) Friday night.







