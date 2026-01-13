Three Tri-City Americans listed in NHL Central Scouting's mid-season rankings for 2026 NHL Draft

Kennewick, WA. - NHL Central Scouting released their mid-season rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft Monday afternoon, and three Americans players were listed. Jakub Vanecek (21st North American skaters), Xavier Wendt (15th North Americans goalies) and Cruz Pavao (209th North American skaters) were listed.

Vanecek, from Humpolec, Czechia, is in his first year with the Americans after being drafted 25th overall in the 2025 CHL Import Draft. Skating in 30 games, Vanecek sits tied for third among 2008-born-or-younger defensemen in the WHL with 21 points (8-13-21).

He recently won a silver medal with Team Czechia at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championships. Vanecek has represented Czechia multiple times at international events, including winning a silver medal at the 2024 Youth Olympic Games.

Wendt, from Plymouth, Minnesota, is also in his first season in the WHL after signing with the Americans during the summer. Joining the team from Shattuck St. Mary's prep school in Faribault, Minnesota, Wendt has established himself as a premiere goalie in the WHL.

Sitting with a 15-8 record through 24 appearances, Wendt is currently second in the WHL in goals against average (2.42) and first in save percentage (.929).

Pavao, from Calgary, Alberta, is in his second season with the Americans after being drafted 13th overall in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. Pavao burst onto the scene by scoring the game-winning goal in each of his first two WHL games.

In his rookie season in 2024-25, Pavao scored 10 goals and added 15 assists for 25 points. He also represented Team Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, scoring a goal and two assists in four games, helping Team Canada Red secure a silver medal.

Pavao is coming off his biggest performance of the season in Saturday's win over Moose Jaw, scoring a goal and adding three assists in the 7-3 win. It was his first career four-point game. Through 37 games Pavao has 23 points (12-11-23).

The Americans have had 69 players drafted into the NHL since the franchise relocated to Kennewick in 1988, most recently being Jackson Smith who was drafted 14th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The 2026 NHL Draft is set for June 26 and 27 at the Keybank Center in Buffalo, New York.







