Oil Kings Set to Wear Superstore Design-A-Jersey's on Saturday Night

Published on January 12, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are excited to unveil the specialty jerseys they will be wearing on Saturday, January 17 when they host the Tri-City Americans.

The jerseys are part of the CHL's Superstore Design-a-Jersey contest, and the Oil Kings are thrilled to have theirs designed by Zara. It's a mix of the Oil Kings primary and alternate logos and a new organization of colours!

These one-of-a-kind jerseys will be auctioned and raffled off at the game on Saturday and the money raised from the event will go to President's Choice Children's Charity, which helps eliminate childhood hunger.

The only way to get your hands on one of these jerseys is to be at the game on January 17! Great tickets start at just $20! You can purchase tickets HERE.

-

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great seats starting at $20!

The Oil Kings are back on home ice on January 14 for another Wiener Wednesday as they host the Medicine Hat Tigers!

Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!







Western Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.