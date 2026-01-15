Tigers Set New Franchise Record with 18th Straight Win 3-2 in Shootout over Oil Kings

Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers took on the Oil Kings on Wednesday, January 14th in Rogers Place for a very important matchup. The Tigers were coming off of 17 straight wins and looking for their 18th to set a new franchise record.

Both teams played a very fast first period with lots of action on both ends of the ice.

Medicine Hat came into Wednesday's matchup just one point ahead of Edmonton for first place in the Eastern Conference. both teams wanted the win and knew how important the game was for the standings.

Edmonton was the first on the board after Landon Hanson scored his 15th of the year at 5:014 to give the Oil Kings a 1-0 lead.

Kade Stengrim tied the game at one with a quick goal off of the draw in Edmonton's end. Stengrim collected the puck in the slot off of a Noah Davidson draw win and extended his goal streak to three games with a wrist shot in tight.

The Oil Kings continued to generate high-danger scoring chances, capitalizing on one more before the period's end. This time it was Kayden Stroeder who found the back of the net for the Oil Kings to make it 2-1 at 12:52.

The Tigers would go into the second period after being outshot 18-7 in the first period. They only managed to put up two shots in the second frame, while Jordan Switzer stopped all 14 shots faced.

Switzer came up big for the Tabbies all game, but primarily in the second period. The 18-year-old netminder has been a workhorse as of late for the Tigers and was no different on Wednesday night. Switzer continued to stand on his head for the remainder of the second period to keep the Tigers within one.

The last 2:30 of the second period were played after an early second intermission due to an injury from the Oil Kings. The game resumed with the Tigers on a 5:00 PK.

After a blocked shot in his own end, Jonas Woo skated all the way to Edmonton's zone, battling off defenders the whole way, and scored a short handed goal to tie the game 2-2. Woo's 21st tally of the year came as he was under immense pressure from Edmonton's defence, but he was able to muscle off a backhand shot to tie the game at 18:31 in the second period.

The Tigers had their best period of the night in the third period as they outshot Edmonton for the first time 10-4.

Medicine Hat's offensive pressure forced Oil kings goaltender Ethan Simcoe to stand tall in the third period, making a number of big saves to hold the roaring Tigers at bay.

The Tigers were unable to find the back of the net in the third period despite their great offensive pressure. The two central division teams were off to overtime.

The Tigers controlled possession for most of the overtime period, especially after receiving a power play after Bryce Pickford was hooked late in the extra period.

Switzer made a highlight reel save on a cross-ice one-timer opportunity from the Oil Kings, keeping the game tied.

And the game would stay tied all the way through the overtime period, which meant they were heading to a shootout.

After Switzer stopped the first Edmonton shooter, Noah Davidson and Andrew Basha scored to win the game for the Tigers in the shootout.

The Tigers secured their 18th straight win, a new franchise record, and remain seated at the top of the eastern conference.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/4 - 0.0%

PK: 6/6 - 100.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Landon Hanson (1G, 1A) - Edmonton

Jordan Switzer (39SH, 37SV) - Medicine Hat

Andrew Basha (Shootout winner) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Jordan Switzer

The Tigers are back in action on Friday, January 16th to take on the Edmonton Oil Kings in Co-op Place.







