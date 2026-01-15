Wenatchee Wild Sign Guilbault to Scholarship & Development Agreement
Wenatchee Wild News Release
Forward Gabriel Guilbault with the Kelowna Rockets
(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor/Kelowna Rockets)
WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are pleased to announce that 2006-born defenseman Gabriel Guilbault has signed a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the organization. A native of Burnaby, British Columbia, Guilbault joins the club after playing most recently for the WHL's Kelowna Rockets.
The future Quinnipiac University Bobcat brings plenty of junior experience with him, with 38 games under his belt as a Rocket and 103 games in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) with the Penticton Vees and Langley Rivermen. He appeared in 12 games this season for Kelowna, posting a goal and two assists. He picked up 30 points in a season-and-a-half with Langley, and registered six points during Penticton's 2022-23 campaign, helping to lead them to a BCHL Fred Page Cup championship in his first junior season. He also participated in the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge as a member of the Canada Red team, earning a silver medal.
He is a three-year Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) alumnus, winning the U15 division's MVP award in 2020 and the league's U18 Prep championship in 2022 with his hometown Burnaby Winter Club program.
The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Gabriel Guilbault on signing his Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club, and are proud to officially welcome him to the Wild family.
