Warriors Can't Hold off Silvertips

EVERETT, Wash. - After taking an early lead, the Warriors could not fend off the league-leading Everett Silvertips.

The Warriors stormed out to an early lead with goals from Kash Andresen and Aiden Ziprick just 27 seconds apart before the 3:30 mark of the first period. The Silvertips were able to respond late in the first to bring themselves within one heading into the first intermission.

The teams exchanged power play opportunities in the second period, but both teams' penalty kills stood strong. Jesse Heslop sent home the game-tying goal for the Silvertips near the midway point of the frame. Late in the period, Jaxsin Vaughan tallied the go-ahead goal for the Silvertips, and the Warriors were sent into the first intermission down a goal.

The Silvertips got off to a strong start in the third period with two goals before the five-minute mark to add to their lead, also marking five unanswered goals in the game.

After roughing minors were called to both Captain Brady Ness and Everett's Clarke Schaefer, the teams played four-on-four just before the midway point of the final period. Back at five-on-five, the Silvertips sent home their sixth goal with under ten minutes to play in the final frame. The Warriors landed back on the penalty kill following a boarding call to Benson Hirst.

The Warriors couldn't stop the Silvertips, and they added their seventh goal with under five minutes to play. A late goal from Noah Degenstein to bring the team within four was immediately answered by another goal from the Silvertips. The night ended with a fight between Landen McFadden and Kayd Reudig before some punches were thrown after the final buzzer.

The Warriors went zero for one on the power play and two for two on the penalty kill. In net, Kyle Jones made 54 saves on 62 shots. Across the ice, Anders Miller made 19 saves on 22 shots.

The Warriors are back in action on Friday against the Seattle Thunderbirds. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:05 pm in Saskatchewan. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+.







