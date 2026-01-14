Warriors Look to Bounce Back against Silvertips
Published on January 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are back in action tonight against the Everett Silvertips following a shutout loss last night to the Portland Winterhawks.
In last night's loss, Chase Wutzke was tested with 54 shots. He stopped 49 of the 54 for a save percentage of .907 in the loss. The Warriors managed to fire 26 shots at Winterhawks goaltender Ondrej Štěbeták, but he stood tall to keep the Warriors off the scoresheet. The Warriors went zero for three on the power play and five for six on the penalty kill.
Last night, Landen McFadden skated in his 100th career WHL game, and Ethan Semeniuk skated in his 250th.
The Everett Silvertips are led by leading scorer Matias Vanhanen with eight goals and 47 points. Raiden LeGall leads the Silvertips' goaltenders with a .907 save percentage, 2.66 goals against average, and a record of 17-2-2-0. The team is 31-5-2-1 on the season and 8-2 in their last 10 games.
Puck drop is scheduled for 9:05 pm in Saskatchewan. Follow along with the action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+.
