Oil Kings Recall Marsh and Schollar

Published on January 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have recalled 2009-born forward Jensen Marsh and 2009-born goaltender Rail Schollar.

Marsh, out of Cochrane, Alta., re-joins the Oil Kings from the Drumheller Dragons of the AJHL. He has played 27 games with the Dragons this season, scoring 11 goals and adding six assists for 17 points. The 2024 second round pick has played 12 career games with the Oil Kings, scoring one goal and adding four assists for five points.

Schollar re-joins the Oil Kings from the Calgary Northstars U18 AAA club where he has played 15 games, earning a 7-7-1 record with a 3.24 goals-against-average, and a .901 save percentage with two shutouts.

-

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great seats starting at $20!

The Oil Kings are back on home ice on January 17 hosting the Tri-City Americans and will be wearing their fan designed jersey!

Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!







Western Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.