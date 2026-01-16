Game Day Hub: January 16 at Wenatchee
Published on January 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
The Portland Winterhawks hit the road this weekend for a pair of U.S. Division matchups, visiting the Wenatchee Wild on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Toyota Center.
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PST
Venue: Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA.
Uniforms: White
Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app
Watch Live: Victory+
Upcoming Promotional Games:
Monday, January 19 - Tommy Palooza and Mascot Mayhem - BUY TICKETS
Friday, January 30 - Pacific Islanders Night - BUY TICKETS
Saturday, February 7 - 50 Years of Hawkey: Unveiling 20-11 - BUY TICKETS
FOLLOW ALONG
Last Time Out
The Hawks came out swinging Tuesday night and never looked back. Portland opened the scoring at 10:10 of the first as Niko Tsakumis, making his Winterhawks debut, set up Ben Miller for his first career WHL goal. The Hawks kept rolling in the second, with Carsyn Dyck scoring twice to push the lead to 3-0, before Alex Weiermair cleaned up a loose puck on the power play for his team-leading 23rd goal. Portland put the finishing touch on the shutout late in the third when Jordan Duguay capped the scoring at 5-0, while Ondrej Štěbeták turned aside all 26 shots for his first career WHL shutout.
Wild Watch
The Winterhawks and Wild meet for the sixth of seven regular-season matchups, with Portland looking to even the season series at three wins apiece. The last meeting saw Wenatchee visit the Veterans Memorial Coliseum and earn a 4-3 overtime win on a Josh Toll tally.
Wenatchee enters the contest with a 16-23-1-1 record and a .500 mark over its last 10 games as it continues to battle in the Western Conference standings with the 2026 Playoffs approaching in March. Toll leads the Wild with 30 points, collecting 27 assists from the back end, while goaltender Tobias Tvrznik anchors Wenatchee defensively with the WHL's second-best save percentage at .922.
Milestone Moments
The Winterhawks reached a few milestones this past week, as Cole Slobodian appeared in his 100th Western Hockey League game and Niko Tsakumis made his Portland debut on Saturday, January 13. Ondrej Štěbeták also hit a milestone, as the goaltender posted his first shutout in the WHL.
Slobodian, 17, skated in 59 games during his rookie season and has added 41 more this year, recording 14 points (1G, 13A) from the blue line while surpassing last season's shot total with 59 so far.
Tsakumis, 20, made an immediate impact in his first game with Portland after joining the club from the Edmonton Oil Kings at the trade deadline. The Richmond, B.C., native picked up an assist, posted a +3 rating, and saw time on the power play.
Štěbeták, 18, recorded his first WHL shutout Tuesday night, turning aside all 26 shots from the Moose Jaw Warriors in a 5-0 home victory. The Czech netminder leads the Hawks between the pipes with a 3.34 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage, earning 14 wins in 26 appearances this season.
Tune in on Victory+
Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.
Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.
