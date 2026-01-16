Winterhawks Announce One Roster Move

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club has announced the reassignment of 17-year-old defenseman Aaron Zulinick.

Zulinick, of Kamloops, B.C., played in 11 games for the Winterhawks this year, scoring one goal in his season debut against the Wenatchee Wild. Zulinick has been reassigned to the Vernon Vipers of the BCHL.







