Pavao's Power Play Goal The Difference As Americans Down Rebels, 5-3

Published on January 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Red Deer, AB - The Tri-City Americans (22-15-3-1) got a power play goal by Cruz Pavao late in regulation to fend off the Red Deer Rebels (14-22-2-2) with a 5-3 win at the Marchant Crane Centrium Friday night.

Red Deer came out flying, firing pucks on net any chance they got. Xavier Wendt stood his ground, denying the Rebels in the early going which allowed Tri-City to score first.

Connor Dale took a return feed from Savin Virk while racing through center ice, creating a short breakaway for himself. Faking a move to the backhand, Dale got Rebels goaltender Peyton Shore to bite before lifting a shot on his forehand over Shore's blocker for his 17th of the season. Friday was Dale's 200th career WHL game.

The 1-0 lead didn't last long however as Matus Lisy shot a rebound through traffic, beating a screened Wendt with his fourth of the year to tie the game at one just 1:27 after Dale's goal.

Each team went to a power play in the late stages of the opening period, but neither could score as they went into their locker rooms tied at one with the shots 21-12 in favor of Red Deer.

Special teams were the story of the second period as the Americans regained the lead with a power play goal. Dylan LeBret had the puck near the goal line in the Rebels zone and tried to feed it across the crease to Cruz Pavao.

The pass was blocked by a Red Deer defenseman, but that caused the puck to sit free in front of the net where Grady Martin was able to push it past Shore who was leaning the wrong way, giving Tri-City a 2-1 lead 6:09 into the period.

Eight seconds after the goal the Americans were sent back to the penalty kill, but it was them taking advantage. Dale skated down the right wing on a potential breakaway but elected to pass the puck across the slot to Gavin Garland who ripped it past Shore for a shorthanded goal. It was Garland's 12th goal of the year and the Americans fifth shorthanded goal of the season.

Four minutes later the Rebels scored a power play goal of their own as Tyson Yaremko slid a loose puck at the top of the crease into the net, cutting the Americans lead to 3-2 with 8:07 remaining in the period.

Tri-City carried the 3-2 lead into the intermission with Red Deer outshooting them 36-22.

Red Deer's leading scorer, Beckett Hamilton, tied the game early in the third. A shot from the right point was tipped wide of the net and bounced off the end wall right to Hamilton on the other side of the net. He lifted the puck over an outstretched Wendt 3:57 into the third.

The game remained tied at three until Tri-City went to a four-on-three power play as Kalder Varga was called for goaltender interference as the two teams were playing four-on-four.

On the man advantage Jakub Vanecek let a shot go from the point that hit Crew Martinson in front of the net and deflected to Pavao. He quickly snapped a shot past the blocker of Shore with 7:28 left in regulation, putting Tri-City ahead 4-3.

Red Deer pulled Shore for the extra attacker, but Pavao poked the puck loose at the Americans blue line and took off on a breakaway with the empty net, sealing the 5-3 win.

The Americans wrap up their three-game Central Division swing with a game against the Edmonton Oil Kings (29-8-3-2) Saturday night at Rogers Place.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.