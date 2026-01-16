Game Preview: Vees at Giants

The Penticton Vees look for their 10th straight victory when they travel to Langley to take on the Vancouver Giants. Puck drop is 7:00PM.

Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees (24-9-4-3) picked up their ninth straight win last time out against the Blazers. Jacob Kvasnicka chipped in two goals and two assists including the game winner in overtime to guide the Vees to a 5-4 victory in Kamloops. Ryden Evers added three points as well as both players cleared the 50 point mark this season.

The Giants enter Friday's matchup 18-22-1-2. They have points in three straight games and are 4-5-0-1 in their last 10 games. They sit in 10th in the Western Conference just three points back of Victoria for the final playoff spot.

Vees Player to Watch: F Jacob Kvasnicka: Kvasnicka is currently on a nine game point streak (9g, 11a) entering Friday's contest and has multiple points in six straight games. His 16 points since the calendar flipped to 2026 are the most in the WHL.

Fast Fact: Jacob Kvasnicka is tied for the league lead in shorthanded goals this season with three.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the fifth of six meetings between the Vees and Giants this season. Penticton is 3-0-0-1 head-to-head against Vancouver so far. Last time they met it was a 3-2 shootout victory for the Giants despite the Vees outshooting Vancouver 48-27.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 53 points (22g, 31a)

Ryden Evers- 50 points (24g, 26a)

Brady Birnie- 42 points (14g, 28a)

Brittan Alstead- 34 points (14g, 20a)

Matteo Danis- 34 points (17g, 17a)

Giants

Ryan Lin - 50 points (11g, 39a)

Mathis Preston- 35 points (15g, 20a)

Misha Volotovskii- 26 points (11g, 15a)







