Oil Kings Head to Medicine Hat for Rematch with Tigers
Published on January 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Medicine Hat, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are on the road tonight looking for some revenge on one of their division rivals as they take on the Medicine Hat Tigers.
The two clubs just met recently on Wednesday in an emotional affair that saw the Tigers win 3-2 in a shootout despite the Oil Kings outshooting the Tigers 39-23 in the game. Landon Hanson and Kayden Stroeder each scored for Edmonton, while the Tigers earned goals from Jonas Woo and Kade Stengrim.
Hanson will look to continue his success against Medicine Hat as he currently has seven points, including four goals in four games. He's also got 15 points in 20 career games against Medicine Hat.
Edmonton is just two points back of the Tigers for the Central Division lead with a 29-7-3-2 record and going 8-0-1-1 in their last 10 games. The Tigers have won 18 consecutive games and are 30-6-3-2 on the season.
This will mark the fifth of eight meetings this season between the Oil Kings and Tigers with Edmonton holding a 2-1-0-1 record so far in the series.
Puck drop from Medicine Hat is 7 p.m. tonight.
