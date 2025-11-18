Tigers Fight Cancer November 22 vs Calgary Hitmen

Published on November 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers will host their annual cancer fundraising night on Saturday, November 22nd against the Calgary Hitmen. Tigers Fight Cancer is proudly presented by CF Industries.

The Tigers will be using sticks with a special Tigers Fight Cancer wrap. The sticks will then be auctioned off and the proceeds will go to the Medicine Hat Health Foundation. The auction will run from November 22nd @ 6:00pm MST to November 24th @ 7:00pm MST at https://www.32auctions.com/tigersfightcancer2025

Fans are also encouraged to wear purple to show their support for all those who have been affected by this terrible disease.

Don't miss out on a great opportunity to take home a piece of Tigers history while helping out a great cause!







Western Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.