Vees Sign Roberts Naudins
Published on November 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
The Penticton Vees announced today the signing of Latvian forward Roberts Naudins to the team for the 2026-27 season.
Naudins will join the Vees from Shattuck-St. Mary's where he has 7 goals and 17 assists for their U18 prep team and has 6 goals and 10 assists in 12 games played for team Shattuck St.-Mary's in the Upper Midwest High School Elite League this season.
"We are very excited Roberts has decided to sign and bring his talents to Penticton and the WHL," said Vees head coach and general manager Fred Harbinson. "The addition of a 6'6" forward with his skating and skill in his draft year will be a great addition as we continue to build our program over the next few seasons."
The hulking forward was drafted by the Vees in the CHL Import Draft in the second round, 98th overall this past year.
He has played hockey in North America for the powerhouse Shattuck-St. Mary's program for the past two years.
