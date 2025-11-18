Oil Kings Meet Penticton Vees for First Time Ever

Published on November 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Penticton, B.C. - The Edmonton Oil Kings make their fourth stop of this six-game B.C. swing tonight, and it's a new locale as they visit the league's newest club, the Penticton Vees.

It'll be the first meeting all time between the two clubs as the Vees entered the league from the BCHL this season.

Edmonton enters tonight's game still red-hot, winners of eight straight games after a 7-4 win over the Vancouver Giants on Saturday to mark the halfway point of their B.C. swing where they're 3-0-0-0. On the trip, they've outscored their opponents 16-8 and have scored six or more in two of the three games. The Oil Kings are 17-4-1-1 and still sit atop the Central Division and the Eastern Conference.

Lukas Sawchyn leads the Oil Kings on the trip with six points, highlighted by his hat-trick on Sunday night. Ethan MacKenzie and Miroslav Holinka each have five points as well during the trip.

The opponents tonight, the Vees are off to a solid start in their debut WHL season. Currently, they're 10-7-2-2 on the year and are tied for third in the tight Western Conference. They've also gone back-to-back games without a regulation loss.

The Vees are led offensively this season by Jacob Kvasnicka who 26 points in 21 games so far.

Puck drop from the South Okanagan Events Centre is 6:30 p.m. tonight.







