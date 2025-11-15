Top Defencemen in WHL Clash as Oil Kings Visit Giants

Published on November 15, 2025

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Langley, B.C. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are back in action for the second half of a B.C. back-to-back as they visit the Vancouver Giants in Langley.

Edmonton is coming off a 3-1 win on Friday night over the Victoria Royals behind two goals from Ethan MacKenzie. The Oil Kings have now won seven games in a row as they still sit at the top of the Central Division and Eastern Conference with a 16-4-1-1 record. They also remain the WHL's highest scoring club with 99 goals scored, averaging 4.5 per-game,

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Giants have been sitting since Monday when they dropped a 2-0 decision to Everett. They've now lost three games in a row and are 8-11-0-1, but are just four points back of fourth place in the conference.

A battle to keep an eye on tonight as the top two scorers amongst defencemen will go toe to toe. Oil Kings blueliner Ethan MacKenzie and Giants rearguard Ryan Lin will lead their clubs into battle. MacKenzie leads all defenders in points with 23, while Lin is second with 22. Lin leads defencemen in assists with 19, while MacKenzie has notched 16. MacKenzie's seven goals are also tied for third among WHL defenders.

Meanwhile, Oil Kings forward Landon Hanson has points in all seven games during the Oil Kings winning streak, keeping it alive with an assist last night.

Tonight marks the first and only meeting this season between the Oil Kings and the Vancouver Giants. Last season, the Oil Kings hosted the Giants on Thanksgiving Monday, October 14 and won 5-4 in a back-and-forth thriller. Adam Jecho had two goals in the game. The last time the two clubs met in Langley was December 29, 2023 when Edmonton took a 5-3 win.

Puck drop from Langley is at 8 p.m. MT.







