Winterhawks Sign Liam Reed to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on November 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced the signing of defenceman Liam Reed to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement today.

Reed, 16, currently plays with the Bonnyville Pontiacs of the AJHL. Reed will join the Winterhawks roster as an affiliate player. Across 16 games this season, the Edmonton-born blueliner has tallied four assists. Last year, Reed played with the Edmonton Jr. Oilers U18 AAA team; in 32 games he collected 17 points behind three goals and 14 assists.

Reed was selected 87th overall by the Portland Winterhawks in the fourth round of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

"Liam has continued to develop in the AJHL, and we are pleased with his progress," said Winterhawks General Manager Mike Johnston. "We look forward to him adding to our group of young defencemen."







