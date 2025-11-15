T-Birds Fall to Prince Albert in OT

KENT, Wash. - Brock England had his second consecutive three-point game but the Seattle Thunderbirds were edged out in overtime, 5-4, by the Prince Albert Raiders Friday at the accesso ShoWare Center. The T-Birds do not play again until next Friday when they host the Victoria Royals. It's game four of their current six-game homestand. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

The Thunderbirds jumped out to a two-goal first period lead. England potted his eighth of the season at 11:18 with Hyde Davidson and Sawyer Mayes assisting. The goal came with Seattle (8-8-2-0) on the power play.

The T-Birds doubled their lead four minutes later with Coster Dunn scoring, assisted by Ashton Cumby. "It was a great start to the game," remarked head coach Matt O'Dette. "Bottle that up, that's exactly how we want to play. Everyone bought in and was passing the baton to the next line."

Prince Albert came back to take the lead with a three goal third period, scoring all three goals in the first half of the second frame.

"We knew they would come with a push back in the second," stated O'Dette. "We just couldn't get on the same path as the first period. We made mistakes early in the period and lost momentum."

Seattle bounced back in the third, scoring twice to take a 4-3 lead. England set up Martorana with his team leading 12th goal of the season at the 4:40 mark. Kaleb Hartmann earned the second helper on the tying goal. The T-Birds grabbed the lead back at 10:13 on a Sawyer Mayes power play goal.

"It's good that we started producing as a second (power play) unit," explained Mayes of his fifth goal of the season. "We don't get as much opportunity but it's good that we converted (twice) in this game." England and Davidson were credited with the assists.

The Raiders pulled their goalie late for the extra skater and tied the game at 18:51. "We got pinned in our zone at the end," said O'Dette of the Raiders tying goal. "They got a bounce off a stick. When you let a good team like that hang around, they're gonna take advantage."

Prince Albert won it with the only shot of overtime on a goal by former T-Bird Brayden Dube.

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

England has six points (2g, 4a) in his two games since returning from the U17 Hockey Challenge.

Seattle has points in six of their last seven games and has earned five of six points in the first three games of their six game home stand, improving their home record to 6-2-2-0. The T-Birds have gone 4-0-2-0 in their last six home games.

Ashton Cumby has four points (1g, 3a) in his last four games and is +3.







