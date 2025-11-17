Battle of the Sound Returns January 31, 2026

KENT - The Seattle Thunderbirds, in partnership with the Seattle Kraken, Climate Pledge Arena, and the Everett Silvertips, have announced the Thunderbirds home game on Saturday, January 31 against the Everett Silvertips will be played at Climate Pledge Arena.

Since its debut, the Battle of the Sound has grown into one of the most anticipated hockey events in the Pacific Northwest - celebrating regional rivalries, youth hockey development, and the shared goal of expanding the sport across Washington State.

"We are very appreciative and thrilled to be hosting the 5th Annual Battle of the Sound in 2026, featuring our I-5 rival, the Everett Silvertips, at Climate Pledge Arena," said Colin Campbell, President of the Seattle Thunderbirds. "The support we receive from Climate Pledge Arena, Tod Leiweke and the entire Kraken organization is tremendous, and our continued partnership with these stakeholders plays a major role in growing the game of hockey throughout the Pacific Northwest. This event showcases the incredible passion of our fans, the Everett fans, and highlights how strong the hockey community has become in our region."

The inaugural "Battle of the Sound", held on February 26, 2022, attracted more than 8,000 fans, and featured I-5 rival, the Everett Silvertips. January 31 will be the fifth annual "Battle of the Sound" and will also feature the Everett Silvertips.

Tickets to "Battle of the Sound" will go on sale to the public on November 24 at 10am, with a pre-sale opportunity to the Seattle Kraken Season Ticket Holders, Seattle Thunderbirds Season Ticket Holders on the following dates:

November 20 at 10:00am: Seattle Thunderbirds Season Ticket Holders Presale (through November 23 at 10:00pm)

November 24 at 10:00am: Public on Sale

Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com.







