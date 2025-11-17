Vees Grab Road Win

Published on November 17, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees jumped out to a three goal lead and didn't look back hanging on to a 3-2 victory over the Tri-City Americans.

The Vees climb to 10-7-2-2 on the season with the win.

For the second straight night the Vees grabbed the opening goal with Ethan Weber crashing in from the point and shoving home a powerplay goal for his third of the season at 6:31.

Ryden Evers added to the lead as he came flying off the bench and took a pass from Brady Birnie in the high slot and hammering a wrist-shot under the bar on the blocker side for his 12th goal of the year to make the score 2-0 heading into the first intermission.

The Vees would strike again 3:17 into the second period with Matteo Danis burying a rebound from the mouth of the crease for his 8th goal, putting Penticton up 3-0 after forty minutes.

The Vees had a couple of golden scoring chances early in the third but it would be Tri-City finally solving AJ Reyelts on a partial breakaway from David Krcal who shoved a puck through the Vees goaltender to make it 3-1.

The Americans would get within one on a scrabble play at the side of the net that was banked off Reyelts and in from Dylan LeBret for his second of the season.

Tri-City pushed hard for the equalizer but Reyelts and the Vees stood tall and held on for a 3-2 victory for their tenth win of the season.

Brady Birnie extended his points streak to four games with the assist on Evers' goal.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 26

Americans- 28

Scoring:

Vees- Ethan Weber, Ryden Evers, Matteo Danis

Americans- David Krcal, Dylan LeBret

Power Plays:

Vees- 1/5

Americans- 1/3

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts - 26/28

Americans- Xavier Wendt - 23/26

Up Next: The Vees return home for a battle with the Edmonton Oil Kings Tuesday. Nov. 18 for a 6:35PM faceoff.







