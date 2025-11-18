Prince George Cougars Announce Spirit Weekend December 12th and 13th

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars, in partnership with Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation, are excited to announce "Spirit Weekend", taking place December 12th & 13th at the CN Centre. Spirit of the North has generously sponsored the entire weekend, including Carson Carels Bobblehead Night and the 32nd annual Teddy and Toque Toss.

"Spirit Weekend shows the true power of community. From bobbleheads that make kids smile to the Teddy Bear Toss supporting families through the Salvation Army and children at UHNBC, these traditions turn celebration into lasting impact," said Aimee Cassie, CEO of Spirit of the North. "We're thrilled about the Carson Carels bobblehead-it's a perfect Christmas gift, and since Carson scored the Teddy Toss goal last year, it's extra fun to have it all wrapped together."

Friday, December 12th - Carson Carels Bobblehead Night

All Season Members are entitled to one free bobblehead that must be picked up from the Cougars office or the Ticketsnorth Box office no later than Wednesday, December 10th at 5:00pm. The Pick-up window begins on Tuesday, November 18th at 9:30am.

The first 500 kids 12 and under (non-season members) through the doors on game night will also receive a free bobblehead.

Saturday, December 13th - 32nd Annual Teddy and Toque Toss

fans are encouraged to arrive early and to bring a teddy bear or toque to throw on the ice when the Cougars score their first goal.

all teddy bears, stuffed animals, and toques are donated to the Salvation Army who distributes the items to multiple sites throughout Northern BC,

More details on Spirit Weekend will be shared across Cougars social platforms in the days leading up to the event.







