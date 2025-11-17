November 17 - Canes Chatter

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes will return to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Friday, November 28th when they welcome Lynden Lakovic and the Moose Jaw Warriors at 7:00pm! Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online by visiting that VisitLethbridge.com Arena website: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/HS.

CHL-USA Top Prospects Challenge: The Lethbridge Hurricanes in partnership with the WHL and CHL will host the 2025 CHL-USA Top Prospects Challenge on Wednesday, November 26th at 6:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Season Ticket holders for the 2025-2026 Hurricanes season will receive a complimentary ticket to the game (parking not included) restrictions apply - information has been distributed to season ticket holders. Individual game tickets for the event are now on sale can be purchased online by visiting: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/PROSPECT. The Canadian Hockey League roster has been announced for the game, view: https://chl.ca/whl-hurricanes/article/roster-announced-for- team-chl-ahead-of-2025-chl-usa-prospects-challenge/. The game will also include a live concert featuring Country Music Artist and WHL alumnus Zach McPhee at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

RE/MAX Presents: Be a Superhero Night: On Friday, November 28th when the Hurricanes welcome the Moose Jaw Warriors at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena, the 'Canes will hold the ir annual RE/MAX Presents: Be a Superhero for Children 's Miracle Networks. The Hurricanes will wear Batman themed warm -up jerseys and capes that will be auctioned off following the game with proceeds going towards the Children 's Miracle Network hospitals. Additionally, the first 1,000 fans will receive a free mini stick upon arrival! Canadian Tire Teddy & Toque Toss Tickets: Tickets for the 29th annual Canadian Tire Teddy and Toque Toss are now available at either Canadian Tire location in Lethbridge. With a purchase of a minimum $16.00 teddy or toque at Canadian Tire, fans will receive a ticket to the game. The Teddy and Toque Toss will take place on Friday, December 5th when the Hurricanes welcome the Wenatchee Wild at the VsitiLethbridge.com Arena.

Home Away From Home: Browns Socialhouse locations in Lethbridge are the official Home Away From Home for all Hurricanes road games during the 2025-2026 season. Browns West and Browns South will have the 'Canes road games on their big screen! Visit Browns Socialhouse when the Hurricanes make their way through the BC Division on a six-game, 13-day road trip! Christmas Pack: The Hurricanes once again are offering a Christmas Pack for this holiday season! A perfect stocking stuffer for the hockey fan in your family! Receive two Hurricanes game vouchers and a $20 gift card to the'Canes store Top Shelf for just $49.99. Purchase today at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena ticket centre!

Individual Tickets: Single Game Tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season are available for $25.00 for adults and $15.00 for a youth (3-17). Additionally, discounted prices for groups of 10-or-more are available along with five, ten and 18-game flex packs can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/list/LH.

Flex Packs: Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2025-2026 regular season. This season, the Hurricanes are once again offering three variations of flex packs including 5, 10- and 18-game Flex Packs for your flexibility. To secure your Flex Pack that best suits you today, visit: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/list/HHFP

Save-On Food Family Pack: Bring the whole family to a Hurricanes game this season with the Save-On Foods Family Pack! For just $70 you will receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets to the game. Purchase today by visiting www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Group Ticket Discount:

'Tis the season to treat you staff and family to a Hurricanes game at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena! Special ticket pricing for Groups of 10-or-more people are available! Contact Tamara or Dylan for pricing and more information.

Wednesday, November 12th - 5-2 Win at Penticton Vees: The Hurricanes opened their six-game BC Division road trip with a 5-2 victory in Penticton over the expansion Vees at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Wednesday. Koen Cleaver made a season-high 40-saves in the win while Logan Wormald scored twice. Luke Cozens, Gavin Lesiuk and Matteo Fabrizi scored the other goals in the win that ended a five-game road losing streak to improve to 3-7-0-0 on the year away from home.

Friday, November 14th - 5-4 OT Win at Kelowna Rockets: Lethbridge earned their second-straight win on Friday with a come-from-behind 5-4 overtime win over the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place. Easton Daneault, Owen Berge, Logan Wormald and Will Scott scored in regulation before Kai Anderson potted his second overtime winner of the season. It marked the first time this season that the'Canes won back-to-back games as they improved to 4-2-0-0 in their previous six games.

Saturday, November 15th - at Kamloops Blazers (6-2 Loss): The 'Canes had their two-game winning streak end on Saturday with a 6-2 loss to the Kamloops Blazers at the Sandman Centre. Logan Wormald and Nathan Maloney scored in the loss while Leif Oaten made 31-saves. Lethbridge fell to 2-2-0-0 through the first four games of their season-long seven game road trip.

Tuesday, November 18th - at Victoria Royals (8:00pm MT): The Hurricanes continue a seven-game road trip on Tuesday when they visit the Victoria Royals at 8:00pm MT at the Save-On Foods Memorial Centre.

Lethbridge dropped a 3-2 decision to Victoria last year in their lone meeting. The Hurricanes earned a lopsided 8-3 victory over the Royals the last time the'Canes visited Vancouver Island.

Wednesday, November 19th - at Vancouver Giants (8:00pm MT): Lethbridge makes their lone visit to the Langley Events Centre on Wednesday at 8:00pm MT to face the Vancouver Giants. The Hurricanes dropped an overtime loss to Vancouver last year in Lethbridge but was victorious in extra time during the 2023-2024 season when Noah Chadwick scored an OT winner at the LEC.

Friday, November 21 st - at Prince George Cougars (8:00pm MT): The 'Canes will conclude their seven-game road trip on Friday when they visit the Prince George Cougars at 8:00pm at the CN Centre. It will be the only meeting of season between eh Hurricanes and Cougars.







