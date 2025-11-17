Crewe Schimnowski Signs WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with Winterhawks

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced the signing of forward Crewe Schimnowski to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Schimnowski, 15, currently competes with the Winnipeg Bruins U18 AAA team in the Manitoba U18 Hockey League (MU18HL). In 12 games so far this season, Schimnowski has racked up 27 total points on 10 goals and 17 assists.

In October, Schimnowski was part of team Manitoba at the 2025 WHL Cup in Red Deer, Alberta. He scored two goals in the championship game, en route to a 6-1 win over British Columbia.

"We're thrilled to welcome Crewe Schimnowski to the Winterhawks," Winterhawks Director of Player Personnel Matt Davidson said. "Crewe is a proven leader who sets the tone on and off the ice. Fans should get ready to see Crewe make an impact in Portland-this is a player who knows how to deliver when it matters most."

Schimnowski was selected 66th overall in the third round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft by Portland.

"Crewe has a solid body frame that goes strong to the net. He shows a quick release on his shot and gets involved in all areas of the ice," Winterhawks Manitoba Scout Darry Stevens said. "His offensive instincts have led him to be a top point producer last year and so far this season."

The Winterhawks are thrilled to welcome Schimnowski to the Rose City!







