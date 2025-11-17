Liam Ruck, England, and Miller Lead WHL Weekly Awards for Monday, November 17

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Medicine Hat Tigers forward Liam Ruck has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, November 16.

Ruck, a 17-year-old product of Osoyoos, B.C., tallied six points (3G-3A) and a plus-5 rating in two games as the Tigers went 1-0-1-0 this past week.

Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, Ruck was assigned a 'B' rating in NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List on October 20.

The 6-foot, 175-pound right winger started his week with a four-point performance (2G-2A) in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Regina Pats on Friday, November 14. After Regina opened a 1-0 lead 1:02 into the first period, Ruck found the back of the net for his fifth goal of the season to tie the game. Two minutes later, he set up defenceman Jonas Woo to put the Tigers in front 2-1. A mere 18 seconds into the second period, Ruck registered his second goal of the night, once again tying the game, this time at 2-2. When regulation solved nothing, Ruck came together with his twin brother, Markus, to set up Kyle Heger and the Tigers skated out of the Brandt Centre with a 4-3 triumph. Liam was named first star of the game for his career-high four-point effort.

Ruck continued to do his part Saturday, November 15, collecting two points (1G-1A) in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Brandon Wheat Kings. With Brandon leading 3-2 in the second period, Ruck set up Montreal Canadiens prospect Bryce Pickford late in the period to knot the game. After the Wheat Kings struck twice early in the third period, Ruck found the back of the net for the seventh time in the campaign, pulling Medicine Hat back within one. Pickford then tied the game late in the period as the Tigers forced overtime and collected a single point.

With 21 points (7G-14A) in 21 games, Ruck sits one point behind the Tigers leading scorers. His 14 assists rank second on the Tigers.

Ruck has notched six multi-point games this season, including Friday's career-best four-point game.

Originally selected by the Tigers in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Ruck made his WHL debut November 22, 2023, tallying two points (1G-1A) in an 8-0 win at Regina.

His first WHL season was a resounding success, as he led all rookies in goal scoring with 25. Ruck played an important role during the 2025 WHL Playoffs, scoring 10 points (6G-4A) in 18 games as the Tigers skated to a WHL Championship.

In 85 career WHL regular season games, Ruck has 64 points (33G-31A) and a plus-27 rating under his belt.

Coming out of the weekend, the Tigers (11-6-3-1) rank fifth in the WHL's Eastern Conference.

Next up, Ruck and the Tigers visit the Calgary Hitmen (12-5-2-0) Wednesday, November 19, (7 p.m. MT) at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary.

THUNDERBIRDS FORWARD ENGLAND NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Seattle Thunderbirds forward Brock England has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, November 16, 2025.

England, a 16-year-old product of Red Deer, Alta., recorded six points (2G-4A) in two games as the Thunderbirds went 1-0-1-0 this past week.

Fresh off winning gold with Canada Red at the 2025 U17 World Challenge, England returned to the Thunderbirds lineup for the first time since October 25 and had an immediate impact, tallying three points (1G-2A) as Seattle earned a 4-1 win over the Wenatchee Wild on Tuesday, November 11. Midway through the first period, the 5-foot-10, 160-pound centre set up Antonio Martorana to give Seattle an early 2-0 advantage. Early in the third period, England once again connected with Martorana, giving the Thunderbirds a 3-1 edge. Less than five minutes later, it was England find the back of the net, scoring his seventh goal of the season to pad Seattle's lead for good. The rookie forward was named first star of the game for his performance.

Friday, November 14, England was back it, posting his second consecutive three-point night (1G-2A) as the Thunderbirds fell 5-4 in overtime to the visiting Prince Albert Raiders. England opened the scoring 11:18 into the first period, converting on a power-play opportunity. With Seattle trailing 3-2 after 40 minutes of play, the dynamic duo of England and Martorana connected once again, with the rookie setting up the veteran. Midway through the period, England provided the primary assist on a power-play marker from Sawyer Mayes, giving Seattle a 4-3 lead. Though the Raiders came back to secure the overtime win, England was named first star of the game for another three-point outing.

The three-point games represent career highs for England. In 14 games this season, the rookie forward has already notched six multipoint contests. With 17 points (8G-9A) in 14 games, England sits tied for eighth in scoring among all WHL rookies and second among all 16-year-old rookies.

Originally selected by the Thunderbirds in the first round (11th overall) of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, England made his WHL debut January 10, 2025, tallying two points (1G-1A) in a 6-5 loss at Tri-City. In 17 career WHL regular season games, England has secured 20 points (10G-10A).

Coming out of the weekend, the Thunderbirds (8-8-2-0) are ninth in the WHL's Western Conference, having collected points in three straight outings (2-0-1-0).

Next up, England and the Thunderbirds host the Victoria Royals (9-8-2-1) Friday, November 21 (7:05 p.m. PT) at accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Wash.

SILVERTIPS NETMINDER MILLER NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Everett Silvertips netminder Anders Miller has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, November 9, 2025.

Miller, a 19-year-old product of Anchorage, Alaska, went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .955 save percentage, and one shutout this past week.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound puckstopper started his week with a perfect 20-save shutout, as the Silvertips eked out a 1-0 road victory over the Tri-City Americans. Lukas Kaplan provided Miller with all the run support he needed, scoring late in the second period to put Everett in front 1-0. After a 10-save second period, Miller knocked away another five pucks in the final 20 minutes of play to secure an all-important division win, earning first-star recognition along the way.

Sunday, November 16, Miller was back between the pipes as the Silvertips welcomed the 2026 Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets to Angel of the Winds Arena in downtown Everett. The second-year goaltender made 22 saves on 24 shots as the Silvertips once again collected a one-goal win - this time edging the Rockets 3-2 in overtime.

Acquired by the Silvertips from the Calgary Hitmen on October 13, Miller is 4-1-0-0 with a 2.53 GAA, .911 SV%, and one shutout since arriving in the Pacific Northwest.

Undrafted into the WHL, Miller signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Hitmen on November 19, 2024. In 30 career WHL regular season games, the goaltender is 19-6-0-2 with a 2.58 GAA, .903 SV%, and two shutouts. He appeared in 10 games during the 2025 WHL Playoffs, going 7-3 with a 2.55 GAA and .902 SV%.

Coming out of the weekend, the Silvertips (17-2-2-1) sit atop the WHL, one point ahead of the Edmonton Oil Kings (17-4-1-1). Everett is 7-1-1-1 in its previous 10 games.

Next up, Miller and the Silvertips visit the Kelowna Rockets (8-6-3-1) Friday, November 21 (7:05 p.m. PT), as Prospera Place in Kelowna.

