Rebels this Week

Published on November 17, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Rebels split a pair of high scoring affairs this past week...

November 11 - The Rebels won a Remembrance Day Matinee 7-4 over the Brandon Wheat Kings at Assiniboine Credit Union Place. Landon MacSwain had the game winning goal in the third period as part of a four-point game. Beckett Hamilton scored twice while Samuel Drancak, Keith McInnis and Talon Brigley each scored once. Peyton Shore earned his second-straight win with a superb 37-save performance. Red Deer was 1-for-3 on the power play while holding Brandon's top-ranked power play to 0-for-3.

November 15 - The largest crowd of the season at the Marchant Crane Centrium was treated to a thriller as the Rebels were edged 6-5 by the visiting Saskatoon Blades. Jaxon Fuder led the Rebels with a four-point game, including his first career WHL hat trick. Samuel Drancak ran his goal scoring streak to seven games. Beckett Hamilton extended is point streak to six games.

This Week

The Rebels play just once this week as they welcome the defending league champion Medicine Hat Tigers to the Marchant Crane Centrium for a 7 p.m. tilt on Friday, November 21. It's the first meeting of the season between the Rebels and Tigers.

Tickets for all Rebels home games are available through Tickets Alberta and reddeerrebels.com.

Every Rebels game - home and away - is broadcast exclusively 106.7 REWIND Radio and Victory+.

Sam, I Am

Red-hot Samuel Drancak is the first Rebels player to score in seven-straight games since Arshdeep Bains did it twice during the 2021-22 season. Drancak is tied for the longest goal scoring streak this season across the entire WHL and owns the longest active streak. Portland's Reed Brown scored in seven-straight in October/November.

Action Jaxon

19-year-old forward Jaxon Fuder scored the first Rebels hat trick of the season - and the first of his WHL career - when he lit the lamp three times Saturday versus Saskatoon. The Cold Lake, AB native now has 18 goals and 29 assists for 47 points in 65 games since joining the Rebels in October 2024. Fuder signed an entry-level contract earlier this fall with the Dallas Stars.

Goin' Streaking

- Jaxon Fuder has points in four-straight (4G, 4A)

- Samuel Drancak has goals in seven-straight and points in eight of nine (7G, 5A)

- Beckett Hamilton has points in six-straight (5G, 5A)

- Ty Coupland has points in five of seven (1G, 7A)

- Talon Brigley has points in four of six (4G, 2A)

- Peyton Shore was won two-straight starts with a .910 save percentage

Rebels 50/50

The Rebels 50/50 is available online during every home game. Visit rebels5050.com to purchase your tickets. Online sales start at 9:00 a.m. on home game days and close at 9:30 p.m. You must be in Alberta in order to purchase tickets. Winners are posted by 10 p.m. and have four business days to claim their prize. 50/50 proceeds support the Rebels Foundation for Education and Wellness, and the Rotary Club of Red Deer.

