Blades Sign 2010-Born Defenceman Charles Johnson

Published on November 17, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades are happy to announce the signing of American-born defenceman Charles Johnson to a Western Hockey League (WHL) Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The Grapevine, TX native was drafted by the Blades in the second round (41st overall) during the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.

"Chuck is a player who plays fast and with a lot of assertiveness," said Blades Director of Scouting Dan Tencer, "He uses his excellent mobility to his advantage defensively and makes quality decisions with the puck in transition and offensively. He's got all the markers we look for in a true two-way defender."

A late November birthday, the 14-year-old blueliner has six goals and four assists for ten points in 31 games with Sioux Falls Power U15 AAA south of the border. Johnson recorded four goals and 19 assists for 23 points in 59 games last year with the Dallas Stars Elite 14U AAA Program. The left-handed shot also skated in four games with Dallas last season at US U14 Nationals.

"We've been very impressed with his trajectory over the last 18 months and believe as a later birthday player that there's quite an extensive runway left for his development and maturity," said Tencer, "He's also a highly engaged and coachable young man who is hungry to improve every day and eager for constructive feedback."

The Blades are excited to welcome the Johnson family to the organization and look forward to working with Charles on the next step in his hockey career.







