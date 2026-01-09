Blades Acquire Two Picks in Exchange for Sobry
Published on January 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Saskatoon Blades News Release
Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades have acquired a pair of Western Hockey League (WHL) draft picks from the Prince George Cougars in exchange for 2006-born defenceman Tyrone Sobry. The picks include a 2026 ninth-round pick and 2029 fourth-round selection.
The trade was completed shortly before the league's trade deadline on January 8.
"Tyrone did a great job working on his game over the last four months, and this was a chance for him to get an every-night role on a good team with us now having eight healthy defensemen," said Blades General Manager and President Colin Priestner.
The 6-foot-2 blueliner played 29 games with the Blue and Gold this season after being acquired via trade from the Prince Albert Raiders. In 33 games this year, Sobry has three goals and five assists for eight points. The Saskatoon product has six goals and 11 assists for 17 points in 116 career WHL games.
"We felt Kaden Allan and Jack Lavallee as promising young 2008 D needed the playing time as they are a big part of our future," said Priestner, "It was an absolute pleasure to have Tyrone on the Blades this year, he's a fantastic kid who deserves the chance to play every night like he will get in PG!"
