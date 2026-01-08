Rockets Defeat Tri-City 5-2

Kelowna Rockets centre Tij Iginla

The Kelowna Rockets put together a strong all-around performance Wednesday night at Prospera Place, scoring four first-period goals and cruising to a 5-2 victory over the Tri-City Americans. The win marked the return of Kelowna's World Junior players and featured impressive debuts from new additions Ty Halaburda and Parker Alcos.

GAME SUMMARY

Kelowna wasted no time setting the tone, opening the scoring midway through the first period. Tij Iginla (14) started the night with a goal at 10:52, as a cross-crease pass deflected off a Tri-City defender and into the net, with Mazden Leslie and Rowan Guest earning the assists.

Just over five minutes later, Parker Alcos (3) scored in his Rockets debut, jumping into the play and burying a feed that came from below the goal line by Vojtech Cihar, who was also making his WHL debut. Shane Smith picked up the secondary assist.

The Rockets continued to press, and Mazden Leslie (9) made it 3-0 at 16:42, winning a puck battle before turning and firing a quick shot blocker side. The goal stood as the game-winner, with assists going to Ty Halaburda and Carson Wetsch.

Kelowna capped off the dominant opening frame with a short-handed goal from Connor Pankratz (5) at 18:36. Pankratz broke in alone, rang the puck off the post, and watched it deflect off the goaltender and in to give the Rockets a 4-0 lead after one.

Tri-City pushed back in the second period, getting goals from Crew Martinson and Connor Dale to cut the deficit to 4-2, but Kelowna settled the game down defensively and limited further damage.

The Rockets protected the lead through the third period before Tomas Poletin (15) sealed the win with an empty-net goal at 19:31, finishing off a strong return from the World Junior Championship. Shane Smith and Vojtech Cihar added assists on the final tally.

Harrison Boettiger was steady in net for Kelowna, turning aside 28 of 30 shots to earn the victory.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 37 | Tri-City 30

Power Play: Kelowna 0/4 | Tri-City 0/4

Faceoffs: Kelowna 36 | Tri-City 32

UP NEXT

The Rockets now head to Portland to take on the Winterhawks in a double header this weekend. Fans can catch all the action live for free on Victory+ or listen to 104.7 the Lizard.

