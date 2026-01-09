Cougars Acquire Koy Funk from Calgary Hitmen
Published on January 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Prince George Cougars General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb has announced the team has acquired forward Koy Funk ('08) from the Calgary Hitmen in exchange for a 2028 third-round pick.
Funk, 17, has appeared in 21 games with the Hitmen this season, recording six points (2-4-6). The 6'2", 194-pound forward from Portage la Prairie, MB was selected by Calgary in the second round (77th overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft."Koy is a strong, physical two-way player and a character kid with a high hockey IQ," said Lamb. "Our scouts really liked him in his draft year, and we're very excited to acquire him. He has the versatility to play both centre and wing, which gives us added flexibility moving forward."
The Cougars would like to welcome Koy and his family to the Cougars organization and to the city of Prince George!
Western Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2026
- Blazers Acquire Forward Ty Coupland from Red Deer Rebels for Draft Picks - Kamloops Blazers
- Portland Winterhawks Acquire Third and Fourth Round Picks for Tyson Yaremko - Portland Winterhawks
- Tigers Trade Volotovskii to Giants - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Giants Add Energy Player in Pawlenchuk - Vancouver Giants
- Cougars Acquire Tyrone Sobry from Saskatoon Blades - Prince George Cougars
- Giants Acquire Veteran Two-Way Centre Volotovskii from Tigers - Vancouver Giants
- Rockets Head to Portland for Two Game Set with Winterhawks - Kelowna Rockets
- Blades Acquire Two Picks in Exchange for Sobry - Saskatoon Blades
- Thunderbirds Add Caden Cail - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Cougars Acquire Koy Funk from Calgary Hitmen - Prince George Cougars
- Cougars Acquire 2022 WHL Champion Dawson Seitz from Wenatchee Wild - Prince George Cougars
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Prince George Cougars - Wenatchee Wild
- Royals Sign Owen McCarthy to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Victoria Royals
- Limited Spots Available: Register Today for the Canucks Hot Stove - Victoria Royals
- Cougars Trade Eli Johnson to Penticton Vees - Prince George Cougars
- McFadden, O'Leary Look Forward to Team Bonding and New Competition on US Road Swing - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Winterhawks Announce Two Player Reassignments - Portland Winterhawks
- Rebels Acquire Defenceman Jiøí Kamas from Vees - Red Deer Rebels
- T-Birds Storm Past Hurricanes - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Late Bounce Spoils Cougars in 3-2 Loss to Vees - Prince George Cougars
- Rockets Defeat Tri-City 5-2 - Kelowna Rockets
- Vees Sweep Two Game Set with Cougars - Penticton Vees
- Americans fall 5-2 on the road to Rockets - Tri-City Americans
- Oil Kings Use Early Third Period Goals to Defeat Broncos - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Broncos Compete in 6-4 Loss to Oil Kings - Swift Current Broncos
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.