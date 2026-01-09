Cougars Acquire Koy Funk from Calgary Hitmen

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Prince George Cougars General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb has announced the team has acquired forward Koy Funk ('08) from the Calgary Hitmen in exchange for a 2028 third-round pick.

Funk, 17, has appeared in 21 games with the Hitmen this season, recording six points (2-4-6). The 6'2", 194-pound forward from Portage la Prairie, MB was selected by Calgary in the second round (77th overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft."Koy is a strong, physical two-way player and a character kid with a high hockey IQ," said Lamb. "Our scouts really liked him in his draft year, and we're very excited to acquire him. He has the versatility to play both centre and wing, which gives us added flexibility moving forward."

The Cougars would like to welcome Koy and his family to the Cougars organization and to the city of Prince George!







