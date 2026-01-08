Rebels Acquire Defenceman Jiøí Kamas from Vees

RED DEER - Red Deer Rebels Owner, President and General Manager Brent Sutter today announced that the club has completed a trade with the Penticton Vees.

The Rebels have acquired 2008-born Czech defenceman Jiøí Kamas from the Vees in exchange for 2006-born Czech forward Samuel Drancak.

Kamas appeared in 22 games for Penticton this season and has nine points (two goals, seven assists). The six-foot-one, 187-pound blue liner was selected by the Vees in round two, 62 nd overall, in the 2025 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft. He represented Czechia at the 2024 World U17 Challenge, the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship, and 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Kamas played last season with HC Plzeņ, splitting time between the U17 and U20 levels.

Drancak played 160 games for the Rebels after being selected by the club in round one, 54 th overall by the club at the 2023 CHL Import Draft. He collected 76 points, including 33 goals and 43 assists. He competed at the 2014 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and just helped Czechia win a silver medal at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

