Thunderbirds Add Caden Cail
Published on January 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Seattle Thunderbirds News Release
KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have completed another trade with the Vancouver Giants. Seattle sends Jaxson Pawlenchuk to Vancouver in exchange for Caden Cail.
"We wanted to give Jaxson a chance to play more consistently," said General Manager Bil LaForge in announcing the deal. "This is a great opportunity for him. We also look forward to Caden joining our group when we get back to Kent next week."
The 6'2", 195 lb. 2007 born Cail is a right winger from Kamloops, B.C. He has played 63 games in the WHL, all with the Giants. He has registered four points on two goals and two assists.Pawlenchuk, a defenseman, was a twelfth round draft choice of the Thunderbirds in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. The Ardrossan, AB. native played 53 games for Seattle over the past two seasons, registering one goal and two assist.
About the Seattle Thunderbirds
The Seattle Thunderbirds are two-time Ed Chynoweth Cup Champions and a member of the Western Hockey League, the premier league for developing talent for the National Hockey League.
T-Birds Extras
The T-Birds are in Medicine hat to play the Hurricanes Friday as they continue their road trip through Alberta. Seattle's next home game is January 16th when they host the Moose Jaw Warriors at the accesso ShoWare Center.
Visit SeattleThunderbirds.com for Tickets or more information.
