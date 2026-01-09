Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Prince George Cougars

Published on January 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild forward Dawson Seitz

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Randy Feere/Medicine Hat Tigers) Wenatchee Wild forward Dawson Seitz(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Randy Feere/Medicine Hat Tigers)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL), moving 2005-born forward Dawson Seitz to the Cougars in exchange for an eighth-round pick in the 2029 WHL Prospects Draft. A native of Medicine Hat, Alberta, Seitz is in his fifth season of Western Hockey League competition, and third in the Wild organization.

The Wenatchee Wild sincerely thank Dawson Seitz for his efforts and wish him all future success as his career continues.

