Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Prince George Cougars
Published on January 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Wenatchee Wild News Release
WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL), moving 2005-born forward Dawson Seitz to the Cougars in exchange for an eighth-round pick in the 2029 WHL Prospects Draft. A native of Medicine Hat, Alberta, Seitz is in his fifth season of Western Hockey League competition, and third in the Wild organization.
The Wenatchee Wild sincerely thank Dawson Seitz for his efforts and wish him all future success as his career continues.
