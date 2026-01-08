Late Bounce Spoils Cougars in 3-2 Loss to Vees

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - In a game that appeared destined for overtime, an unfortunate bounce in the final minute proved decisive as the Prince George Cougars fell 3-2 to the Penticton Vees on Wednesday night at the CN Centre. Kayden Lemire and Brock Souch scored for the Cougars, while Josh Ravensbergen turned aside 27 of 30 shots in his first start since December 7. With the loss, Prince George has now dropped five consecutive games.

The Cougars came out flying in the opening period and struck early. At 3:52, Kayden Lemire finished off a centering feed from Carson Carels, roofing his eighth goal of the season to give Prince George a 1-0 lead. Physicality ramped up midway through the frame, as Cole Hajt dropped the gloves with Cameron Norrie in the first fight of Hajt's WHL career. The Cougars carried their one-goal advantage into the first intermission.

Penticton began to generate momentum in the second period and found the equalizer late in the frame. At 15:32, Ryden Evers snapped a shot off the back bar and in to tie the game 1-1. Shortly after, Aiden Foster and Sean Burick exchanged punches in a fight that resulted in a pair of game misconducts for a staged altercation. The period also featured a key save from Vees goaltender Ethan McCallum, who denied Brock Souch with a highlight-reel pad stop in the closing minutes. The game remained tied after 40 minutes.

The Vees took their first lead of the night early in the third period when Tristan Petersen fired a shot from the left circle that slipped through Ravensbergen at 1:12 to make it 2-1. The Cougars responded at 12:18, as Brock Souch ripped a wrist shot from the left circle that beat McCallum clean and sent his water bottle flying, knotting the game at 2-2.

With overtime looming, Penticton capitalized on a tough break in the final minute. Diego Johnson attempted to center the puck from below the goal line, but it deflected off the body of Carson Carels and into the net, resulting in the game-winning goal.

The Cougars now sit at 23-14-2-0 on the season, good for second place in the BC Division and third in the Western Conference.

Next up, the Cougars aim to snap the losing skid as they host the first place Everett Silvertips on Saturday, January 10th at 6:00 pm at the CN Centre.







