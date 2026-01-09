Cougars Acquire Tyrone Sobry from Saskatoon Blades

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Prince George Cougars General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb announced tonight that the club has acquired defenceman Tyrone Sobry (06) from the Saskatoon Blades in exchange for a 2026 ninth-round pick and a 2029 fourth-round pick in the WHL Prospects Draft.

"We're excited to add Tyrone to our defensive core," said Lamb. "He brings valuable WHL experience and will complement an already strong group, particularly on our special teams."

Sobry, 19, has appeared in 29 games with the Blades this season, recording seven points (3G-4A) along with 20 penalty minutes. The 6'2", 192-pound defenceman has suited up for 119 career WHL games, registering nine points while spending time with the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders.

Originally selected by Prince Albert in the ninth round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Sobry adds size, experience, and depth to the Cougars' blue line.







