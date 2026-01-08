McFadden, O'Leary Look Forward to Team Bonding and New Competition on US Road Swing

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Warriors kick off their six-game American road trip Friday night against the Wenatchee Wild.

"It'll be goOd bonding for our team," said veteran forward Landen McFadden. "We're always together, you're either in a guy's room at night, when you have a day off, or you're doing stuff around a new city, exploring, going out to eat at new restaurants, just trying to get closer as a group."

By the end of their six games, the team will have been on the road for twelve days.

"I think it's a big part of playing in the Western League, seeing those teams out west," said Head Coach Mark O'Leary. "Being around your teammates, your staff, everybody's together travelling across the country, it's a lot of fun."

McFadden, who spent time with the team during their playoff run in 2024, will be embarking on his first road trip through the US Division.

"I think it'll be good to face some new competition as well," said McFadden. "We've been trending the right way, our two games against Brandon and one against Regina were really good, we let up a bit against Medicine Hat, but I think we can bring it back on this road swing."

McFadden believes that his role is the same regardless of the competition.

"I'm an offensive threat when I'm on the ice," said McFadden. "[I want to] put the puck in the back of the net, [it's] what I do best."

Although it might appear daunting to face six teams in an eight-day span, O'Leary says he and his staff focus on one game at a time.

"If we win it, it sets a good tone, you're feeling good about yourself heading into the road trip. If you lose, it doesn't set a tone. You just turn the page like you would any time," said O'Leary. "It's an opportunity on Friday to set ourselves up and feel good about our game, but we'll take it one by one."

